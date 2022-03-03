Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.60. The company had a trading volume of 107,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,542. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

