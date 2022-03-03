Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $266,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 52.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 43,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,942 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

PSEP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.48. 886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $30.52.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.