Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after buying an additional 1,395,934 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 418.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,075,000 after buying an additional 1,270,071 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,206,000. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,129,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,038,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,796,000 after acquiring an additional 286,330 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $462,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 47,717 shares of company stock worth $3,188,591. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.29. 24,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,882. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

