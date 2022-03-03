Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 901 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned 0.52% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 771.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth $305,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the second quarter worth $612,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.50. 2,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,152. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22.

