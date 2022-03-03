Beefy.Finance Market Capitalization Tops $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00185122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00026006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00345515 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00054111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

