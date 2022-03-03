Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bogota Financial were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Bogota Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,174,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 923.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John J. Masterson bought 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,647.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bogota Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

BSBK opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

