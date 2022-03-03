Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $248,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 521,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,241,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,298,000 after buying an additional 38,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,431,000 after buying an additional 53,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

DELL stock opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

