Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a growth of 144.3% from the January 31st total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BDRFF remained flat at $$97.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.41. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $97.81 and a 52-week high of $124.80.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

