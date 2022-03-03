Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €324.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($364.04) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($376.40) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €323.00 ($362.92) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($284.27) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($337.08) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €315.00 ($353.93) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €295.77 ($332.32).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($224.72).

