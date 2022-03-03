Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €140.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on Safran in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($150.56) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($153.93) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safran currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €125.00 ($140.45).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €108.26 ($121.64) on Monday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a one year high of €92.36 ($103.78). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €110.16 and a 200-day moving average of €109.70.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

