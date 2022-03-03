Berenberg Bank Cuts bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Price Target to €8.50

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €9.00 ($10.11) to €8.50 ($9.55) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. ING Group lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of BPOSY stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. bpost SA/NV has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.13.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

