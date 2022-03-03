Berenberg Bank Lowers essensys (LON:ESYS) Price Target to GBX 270

essensys (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 345 ($4.63) to GBX 270 ($3.62) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 187.23% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ESYS stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £60.52 million and a PE ratio of -15.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. essensys has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 310 ($4.16).

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

