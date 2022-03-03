Berenberg Bank Raises HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 560

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 560 ($7.51) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.65) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.25) to GBX 725 ($9.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.35) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 565 ($7.58) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 545.58 ($7.32).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 507.80 ($6.81) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 512.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 447.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.61).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.87), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($293,474.31).

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.