Berenberg Bank Raises Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target to GBX 740

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($9.53) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rightmove in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.86) to GBX 650 ($8.72) in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $695.00.

RTMVY stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

