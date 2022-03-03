Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 320 ($4.29) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

CAML has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.96) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.96) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON CAML opened at GBX 222 ($2.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 386 ($5.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £390.78 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 235.87.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

