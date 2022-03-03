Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.50. Berkshire Grey shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 9,959 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BGRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGRY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.