Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Citigroup

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBY. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $100.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

