B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. FMR LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

