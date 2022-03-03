BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.65% from the stock’s current price.

BIGC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

BIGC stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,940,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,226,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after buying an additional 718,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

