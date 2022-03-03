BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.31, but opened at $20.76. BigCommerce shares last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 33,501 shares.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 over the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

