Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.29). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bio-Path.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BPTH traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,718. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 94,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.