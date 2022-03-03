Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Bionano Genomics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BNGO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 131,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624,300. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $589.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 77,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

About Bionano Genomics (Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.