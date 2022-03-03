Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Bionano Genomics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BNGO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 131,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624,300. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $589.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 77,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

About Bionano Genomics (Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.