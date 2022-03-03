Bistroo (BIST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $35,199.00

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Bistroo has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $35,199.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bistroo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00041937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.09 or 0.06555149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,524.38 or 1.00180318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00026452 BTC.

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

