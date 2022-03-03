Biswap (BSW) One Day Volume Hits $5.16 Million

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Biswap has a market cap of $77.72 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000955 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Biswap has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.27 or 0.06652295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,436.72 or 0.99743708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00046640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047324 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00025929 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 213,990,759 coins and its circulating supply is 191,187,923 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

