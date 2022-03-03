bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.46 million and $231,056.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.04 or 0.06663057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,258.71 or 1.00273686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00047179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002778 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.