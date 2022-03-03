Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $2.02

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $190.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00004800 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00303879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00073181 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00088698 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

