BitCore (BTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $176,468.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $176,468.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,448.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.90 or 0.06578992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.00259600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.30 or 0.00736570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00013402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00070517 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.58 or 0.00411551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00303588 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

