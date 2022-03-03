BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 128.3% in February

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 128.3% from the January 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

BHK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,541. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

