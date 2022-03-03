BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

EGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.56. 8,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $13.24.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.