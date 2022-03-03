BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the January 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 120.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 228,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 124,783 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 42.5% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 434,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

BGT stock remained flat at $$12.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,292. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

