BlackRock Inc. Has $481,000 Position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.49% of Vince worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vince by 2,032.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNCE opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Vince Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). Vince had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $87.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

