BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.36% of GSI Technology worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 414.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 47,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 32.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 114.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $4.10 on Thursday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.69.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

