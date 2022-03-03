BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BKT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 463,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

