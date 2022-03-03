BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by 23.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BLW opened at $14.65 on Thursday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
