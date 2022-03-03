BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by 23.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BLW opened at $14.65 on Thursday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 85,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

