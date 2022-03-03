BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.09

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and traded as low as $12.30. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 85,143 shares traded.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.
