BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.09

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and traded as low as $12.30. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 85,143 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 95,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.