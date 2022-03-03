BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

