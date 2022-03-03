BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 73.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 32,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MUI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 90,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

