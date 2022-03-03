Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years.

MYC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,706. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

