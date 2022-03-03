Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years.
MYC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,706. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91.
About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
