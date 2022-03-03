BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,984. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $16.74.
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
