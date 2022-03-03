BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,984. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating ) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

