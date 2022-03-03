BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.00. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $27.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

