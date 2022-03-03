BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.00. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $27.12.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
