BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $857.97

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 857.97 ($11.51) and traded as low as GBX 740.16 ($9.93). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 754 ($10.12), with a volume of 105,161 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £789.37 million and a P/E ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 857.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s payout ratio is 0.03%.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

