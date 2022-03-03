BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) CFO Acquires $32,400.00 in Stock

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) CFO Johan G. Broekhuysen acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BKSY opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. BlackSky Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSY. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the third quarter worth about $51,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

