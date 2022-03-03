Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 402 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 402 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $12,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $34.04.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $412,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
