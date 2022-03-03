Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 402 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 402 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $12,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $412,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

