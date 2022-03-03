Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer Sells 679 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $21,354.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.