Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXSL. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE BXSL opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

