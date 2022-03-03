Blockstack Market Capitalization Reaches $358.50 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockstack has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00220579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00034496 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.