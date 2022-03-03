Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Update

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BLPG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 13,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,769. Blue Line Protection Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.
About Blue Line Protection Group (Get Rating)
