Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Update

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLPG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 13,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,769. Blue Line Protection Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

About Blue Line Protection Group (Get Rating)

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service, security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others, financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency, training, and compliance services.

