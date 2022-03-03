Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Down 56.6% in February

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the January 31st total of 351,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is based in ACTON, Mass.

