Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BBSRF opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.
About Bluestone Resources
