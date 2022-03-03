Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBSRF opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

About Bluestone Resources (Get Rating)

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

