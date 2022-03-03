BMO Capital Markets Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $486.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $473.00 to $486.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.11.

Shares of SPGI opened at $399.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $325.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.23. The firm has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

