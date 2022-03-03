BMO Capital Markets Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $486.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $473.00 to $486.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.11.
Shares of SPGI opened at $399.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $325.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.23. The firm has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.